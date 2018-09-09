Woman arrested over Bobby Messitt killing at Bray Boxing Club

Gardaí investigating the killing of Bobby Messitt have arrested a woman.

50-year-old Mr Messitt was shot dead in Bray Boxing Club at The Harbour in Bray on June 5th.

At least one gunman entered the club and opened fire.

There were up to 20 people training in the club at the time.

Katie Taylor's father, Pete Taylor, was also injured in the shooting.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested in the Dublin area on Saturday evening.

She is being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dundrum Garda Station.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 30s at Bray Garda Station, who was arrested on Thursday.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

