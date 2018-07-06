Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies released on bail

The woman arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies at a UK hospital has been released on bail.

28-year-ol Lucy Letby, was also questioned over the alleged attempted murders of six other infants at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

In a statement, Cheshire police said the nurse has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“We continue to recognise that this investigation has a huge impact on all of the families, staff, and patients at the hospital as well as members of the public,” said the statement.

“Parents of all the babies continue to be kept fully updated and are being supported throughout the process by specially trained officers.”

Police searched Ms Letby’s home on Tuesday, setting up a forensics tent outside her house.

Officers were also seen at her parent’s home in Hereford in the south west of the country.

Police are investigating the deaths of 17 infants as well as the non-fatal collapses suffered by 15 others between March 2015 and July 2016.

Investigators said their inquiries are “very much ongoing” adding that “and there are no set timescales at this stage but as soon as we are able to provide any further updates we will do.”