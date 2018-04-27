Woman admits robbing homeless man in Dublin shortly after witnessing her boyfriend's murder

A young mother has admitted robbing a homeless man in Dublin’s north inner city shortly after witnessing her boyfriend being murdered.

Yasmin Stephens from Glasnevin in Dublin was due to stand trial for murder this week but the charge was dropped.

On the night of October 26th 2014, Sean Ducque held a taxi driver up with a sawn-off shotgun.

Later that night, he shot Kieran Farrelly in the head and body with the same weapon before going on to beat up and rob a homeless man.

He was convicted of murder last year and is serving a life sentence.

Mr Farrelly’s girlfriend Yasmin Stephens was there when he was shot and was also charged with murder, but the DPP dropped the charge this week.

The court heard details today of the role she played in the second robbery.

CCTV footage showed her going through the homeless man’s pockets as Ducque was punching him in the face.

They stole his watch, phone and over €500 in cash.

He told gardaí she demanded the pin for his bank card and warned him there would be consequences if it didn't work.

Her barrister pleaded for leniency.

He said she was homeless and addicted to heroin at the time and is now a young Mum trying to turn her life around.

Her sentence hearing will resume in late June.