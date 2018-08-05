Winning Lotto ticket worth €8.3 million was sold in Bishopstown in Cork

A winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth €8.3 million was sold in Cork.

According to the National Lottery, the ticket for last night's draw was bought in Dunne Stores in Bishopstown.

The winning numbers are 3, 4, 5, 19, 26, 43 and bonus number 24.

The National Lottery is now urging anyone who bought their ticket in the shop to check their numbers.

CEO Dermot Griffin said this is a 'bank holiday to remember' for the winner or winners.

He noted: "This is one of the highest Lotto jackpot wins of the year and we are delighted for the rebel county.

"We are urging all our players to check their tickets and for the lucky winner to keep the ticket safe until they get to contact one of our claims team.”

The winning ticketholder is also being advised the sign the back of the ticket.