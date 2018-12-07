Wind warnings in place for western and eastern coastal counties tonight

Met Éireann says the prospect of a busy night of Christmas parties has prompted them to issue status yellow wind warnings.

Winds with gusts of 90-100 km/h are expected in coastal counties in the west and east.

One warning covers Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry, and is in effect until 1am tonight.

Forecasters say high seas in those areas will bring a risk of coastal flooding.

Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath are covered by a separate warning - which is valid from 7pm tonight until 3am in the morning.

While Met Éireann has issued the status yellow wind winding, forecaster John Eagleton says the winds in eastern counties will not be the strongest gusts we've seen recently.

He explained: "Strong winds are expected this evening and tonight along the east coast.

"They're just going into the yellow margin. But we thought the night that's in it - this Friday night a lot of people will be out and about - that it was wise to issue a yellow warning."

Slightly stronger winds have been forecast in western counties: