Wind warnings in effect overnight, including orange warning for Donegal and Mayo

A status orange wind warning for Donegal and Mayo has been issued.

The warning has been issued for overnight - coming into effect from 1am on Friday morning, and will be valid until 8am.

Met Éireann says the warning applies to coastal regions and high ground in the two counties.

The forecaster warns: "Southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h overnight and early tomorrow.

"There is also a risk of coastal damage on exposed northwest coasts due to a combination of winds, high spring tides and high storm surge."

Wind Warning Update

1. Status Yellow for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 10pm Thurs to 12pm Fri

2. Status Orange for a shorter time period in coastal parts of Donegal and Mayo on Friday from 1am to 8amhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/Pu6oOR3Nq1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2018

Meanwhile, a lower-level status yellow warning will be in place for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 10pm.

Winds with speeds of between 55-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h are expected, with the strongest winds near the coast.

That warning's valid from 10pm tonight until noon on Friday.

The Road Safety Authority is urging road users to be careful on the roads while the warnings are in place.

They are advising drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians to check local weather and traffic conditions, and to be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.