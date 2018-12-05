Wind warning issued for western counties for Thursday night

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for western counties for Thursday night and Friday morning.

The warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

It comes into effect from 10pm on Thursday, and is valid until 9am on Friday morning.

Met Éireann says southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 55 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

The warning adds: "[Winds will be] strongest near coasts where these limits may be exceeded for a short period later on Thursday night."

Nationally, forecasters say Thursday night will be wet and very windy - including the risk of stormy conditions in the northwest.

Friday is forecast to be a cold and blustery day, ahead of another wet and windy night.