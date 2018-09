Metallica have just announced their first Irish date in over a decade! Metallica bring their WorldWired Tour to Slane Castle on Saturday June 8th. Tickets go on sale this Friday September 28th at 10am but you can win them first, all week on Moncrieff from 2pm.

You can check out more information at www.mcd.ie

