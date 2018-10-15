'What on Earth' New public arts project announced for GOAL

The Irish charity GOAL has announced a new public arts initiative to raise funds.

The 'What on Earth' project has seen top Irish artists from all corners of the country paint or decorate 100 resin globe sculptures.

The globes are touring the country and will be on display in Dublin at the CHQ Building from Tuesday October 16th until Saturday.

'A Fine Balance' by Stephanie Hess | Image: GOAL

The globes are currently open to bidding online - with bidding due to close in late November.

All proceeds from the project will go towards GOAL's work.

Many of the globes are based on themes and subjects like migration, climate change, gender equality, sport, music and animals.

'I'm an Immigrant' by Liam O'Neill and Walter Castellazzo | Image: GOAL

Some of the globes include a cosmic technicolour piece by artist and fashion designer Helen Steele; a glittering globe by New York-based designer Don O'Neill and a globe representing GOAL's work globally by garden designer Leonie Cornelius.

'The Butterfly Effect' by Hetty Lawlor | Image: GOAL

There is a globe on iconic moments from Dublin Gaelic football by Mark Baker in collaboration with ex-Blues star, Alan Brogan - as well as a hurling-themed globe and a rugby-themed one.

'Dublin Legends' by Mark Baker and Alan Brogan | Image: GOAL

There are also other globes by Joe Caslin, Leah Hewson, Maser and many more.

They will resume a nationwide tour after the Dublin leg.

'Precious Matter' by Martina Hamilton and Leonie Cornelius | Image: GOAL

Other exhibitions are due to take place in Cork, Belfast, Tipperary and Wexford over the coming weeks.

Established in Dublin in 1977, GOAL has worked with tens of millions of people across dozens of countries.