PICTURES: What Dublin's Ormond Hotel will look like after re-design

The first pictures have been released of what Dublin's famous Ormond Hotel will look like after its refurbishment.

The building, on the North Quays, is the site of famous scene of 'The Sirens' chapter of James Joyce's Ulysees.

The hotel, which opened in 1900, has stood derelict since its closure in 2006.

Plato Capital, a Singapore-listed investment company based in Kuala Lumpur, purchased the property in early 2012.

A proposal of 120 rooms was approved in mid-2017 after being revised down from 170.

Integrated reception-bar at the new Ormond Hotel | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Plato Capital say they expect the development of the hotel to cost about €25m.

It is thought that up to 250 people could be employed over the construction phase - and 90 staff when it it is operational.

Construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

The hotel will also operate under its own brand name - The Ormond Hotel.

Restaurant and bar at the new Ormond Hotel | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Adam Farmerie is principal at New York-based design and concept firm, AvroKO.

He says they want to incorporate the Joycean heritage of the building into the design.

"The Ormond Hotel has always lived large in the history of Dublin, not only as a prominent backdrop to James Joyce's classic novel, 'Ulysses' but as a fixture of the social scene outside of literature.

"In order to pay homage to this historic site, we channeled design cues from the origin of the hotel dating back to the late 19th century, while following Joyce's sense of modernism to layer in furniture and fixtures inspired by Avant Garde and Bohemian artistic movements of the 1920's.

"We're excited to be part of revitalising and incorporating the heritage of this building that has stood idle for over a decade now."