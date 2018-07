A beach in Co Wexford has been evacuated due to a fire.

Emergency services are attending the scene to tackle the blaze at Curracloe.

It broke out at about 1.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí and a number of fire brigade units are at the scene from the Raven to Curracloe.

They say the incident is ongoing and that beach reeds are on fire.

People are being asked to stay away from the area.