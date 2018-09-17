West coast braced for flooding as Storm Helene moves in

Met Éireann is warning that parts of the country could be hit by flooding today as Storm Helene makes its way towards Ireland.

Up to 40mm of rain is expected to fall – with a yellow rainfall warning issued for Galway and Mayo.

The warning is set to be in place from noon until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann said further warnings could be issued during the day, with heavy rains expected in parts of Connacht and west Ulster.

Rainfall warning for Galway and Mayo. pic.twitter.com/fEFUQHMSUB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 16, 2018

The forecaster said the rains will become widespread for a time tonight with some intense and heavy bursts over a relatively short timeframe - bringing a risk of spot flooding to the west and northwest.

Winds are expected to reach gale or strong gale force out at sea, but will be fresh to strong over land areas.

#StormHelene is going to bring some rain and very strong winds through Monday into Tuesday, with the risk of some large waves and damage to trees#weatheraware pic.twitter.com/3Fm4RR1pyE — Met Office (@metoffice) September 16, 2018

He said the warning could be extended to further parts of the country as the storm moves closer.

“There is a conference call with the National Hurricane Centre in Florida this morning and probably our UK colleagues as well so decisions will be made after that call,” he said.

The rain is expected to clear northeastwards tomorrow morning with some sunny spells breaking through.

This enhanced satellite image from the NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence upper left with Tropical Storm Isaac in the centre and then-Hurrican Helene on the right, 11-09-2018. Image: NOAA via AP