West End Star and former Ros Na Rún actor Garrett Phillips to be sentenced for oral rape

West End star and former Ros na Rún actor Garrett Phillips will be sentenced in July for orally raping a young woman who had fallen asleep in his van.

It happened in a Galway location after he offered her a lift home in November 2015.

Phillips played the villain Dr Cathal on Irish soap Ros na Rún, but more recently he played the role of Frank Sinatra in the West End production of The Rat Pack – Live from Las Vegas.

The 46-year-old was convicted last month but reporting restrictions were only lifted today.

His trial heard that in the early hours of November 5th 2015, the complainant left a Galway city nightclub and was upset and sitting on a bench on her own when he approached her and offered her a lift home.

She told Gardaí she fell asleep in his van and woke up to find him orally raping her while standing up in front of her on the passenger side.

When she got out, she said she memorised the car registration and kept repeating it out loud until she raised the alarm at a nearby house.

The 46-year-old denied the charge and claimed what happened was consensual, but the jury disagreed and convicted him last month.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she has since suffered with depression, anxiety and has become a very angry person.

His sentence hearing was adjourned today to allow for the preparation of a probation report.

Phillips will be sentenced in July.