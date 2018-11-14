Wednesday's weather: Windy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle; Highest temperatures of 13C to 15C

Today

Rather windy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest across southern and western counties at the beginning and end of the day.

It will dry up into the afternoon with some brief sunny spells across the midlands, east and northeast.

Overall cloudy however, with low cloud, mist and drizzle persisting along some southern and western counties throughout.

South to southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with winds strongest along western coasts.

Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13C to 15C.

Tonight

Tonight will be blustery with further outbreaks of rain, persistent and heavy at times, across south, southwest and northwest coastal counties.

There will be some hill and coastal fog too.

It will remain very mild with lowest temperatures of 10C to 12C degrees.

Southerly winds will be moderate to fresh and locally gusty, especially on exposed coasts.