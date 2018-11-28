Wednesday's weather: Weather warnings for wind as Storm Diana arrives

Today

Very windy today with some severe gusts associated with Storm Diana.

South to southeast winds will be strongest across the southern half of the country this morning but the strong winds will extend nationwide during the course of the day and veer southwest in direction.

Showery rain will accompany the strong winds with some locally heavy downpours.

Top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Tonight

Staying very windy across the north and east of the country this evening with further showers but winds will moderate elsewhere.

Becoming less windy in all areas overnight and it will turn mostly dry for a time.

However, soon after midnight a further spell of rain will spread up from the south.

Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

National weather warnings

There is a status orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Severe winds will be associated with Storm Diana - south to southwest winds of 65 to 80 km/h, gusting 110 to 130 km/h.

High Seas also, with a risk of coastal flooding.

While there is also a status orange wind warning for Wexford, Galway and Clare.

This will see south to southwest winds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. High Seas also, with a risk of coastal flooding.

And there is a status yellow wind warning for Ireland.

Met Éireann says gale force winds will see south to southwest winds of 55 to 65 km/h - gusting 90 to 110 km/h.