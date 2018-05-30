Wednesday's weather: Warm with good sunshine and highs of 25°

Today

Mist, fog and low cloud lifting.

Warm and mostly dry today with good sunshine but there will be some cloud also, most especially in southern areas.

Isolated showers will break out later this afternoon in parts of southwest Munster.

Cloud will generally increase this afternoon in southeastern and eastern areas with the risk of showers later this evening.

Top temperatures of 21 to 25° Celsius inland, in light breezes, but cooler on the south and east coasts.

Tonight

Mild and humid tonight with some scattered showers moving westwards overnight but many places will be dry with clear periods.

Patches of mist, fog and low cloud will develop in overnight lows of 12 to 14° Celsius.