Wednesday's weather: Very warm with patchy clouds; Highest temperatures 23C to 28C

TODAY

It will be warm, or very warm, today.

Patchy cloud will develop in southern areas and a few showers will occur in these parts this afternoon and evening.

Elsewhere will remain dry and mostly sunny.

Highest temperatures of 23C to 28C, warmest in the midlands. Winds will be mostly light and variable, with local sea breezes, but a moderate northwesterly breeze will develop along Atlantic coastal fringes.

TONIGHT

Any residual showers over southern parts will die away early tonight and many places will start the night with mostly clear skies.

Cloud and patches of mist will advance over western and northern areas overnight though, producing a few spots of drizzle.

Lows of 11C to 13C degrees in mainly light northwest breezes.