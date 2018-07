Today

Bright and mostly dry today.

Variable cloud and sunny spells. A chance of well scattered showers - mainly inland.

Some warm sunshine at times with highest temperatures 17 to 20 degrees.

Light variable mainly west winds with sea breezes near coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry and near calm.

Long clear spells.

A few inland mist patches by dawn with minimum air temperatures 8 to 11 degrees.