Wednesday's weather: Sunny spells and showers, possible thunder tonight

Today

Wednesday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers.

The showers will be heaviest and most prevalent in the west and north.

Highest temperatures will range 14 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes, warmest in the east and southeast.

Tonight

Showers will become largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties tonight, where some will continue to be heavy with perhaps the odd rumble of thunder near the coastal fringes.

Long clear periods will develop elsewhere, especially over the eastern half of the country.

Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light, mainly southwest breezes.