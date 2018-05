TODAY

Today will be mainly sunny, dry, and warm with any morning fog lifting soon.

Highest temperatures generally between 18C and 22C degrees, with light easterly or variable breezes.

It will be a little cooler along eastern coasts with values of 15C to 17C degrees due to the onshore wind.

TONIGHT

It will be dry tonight with clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 6C to 8C degrees in little or no wind.