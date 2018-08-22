Wednesday's weather: Lingering rain clearing to a dry and sunny day; 16C to 20C

TODAY

Today will start out dull and misty in the east and south with lingering rain.

Clearer weather in the northwest and west will extend to all areas during the morning and the day will become dry, and sunny for all areas.

A cooler and fresher day with temperatures between 16C and 20C at best.

Moderate southwest winds will veer light to moderate northwest as the rain clears.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells to start.

It will become cloudy in the northwest with scattered showers, or longer spells of rain developing.

Lowest temperatures 11C or 12C in moderate southwest winds.