Wednesday's weather: Dull and drizzly in eastern coastal counties, and cold elsewhere

Today

Dull and drizzly in eastern coastal counties and east Ulster.

Cold elsewhere, with some frost, mist and dense fog, which will clear gradually, with some hazy sunshine developing.

Breezy, wet weather will develop along the southwest and west coasts towards evening.

Top temperatures 7 to 10 C, generally, but a degree or two lower where fog is slow to clear.

Tonight

Some dry spells in places early tonight, but it will become windy and wet in all areas, with strong to gale force and gusty south to southeast winds developing.

The rain will be heavy at times, especially in southern coastal counties, where some spot flooding is likely.

Some hill and coastal fog also.

Lowest temperatures 3 to 7 C.