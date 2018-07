TODAY

Cloudier skies through today will bring scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle to places. However, it will still be dry most of the time.

Highest temperatures of 17C to 22C degrees in light, northerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Apart from the odd spot of mist or drizzle tonight will be mainly dry with lows of 11C to 13C degrees.

Some fog patches will develop towards dawn.