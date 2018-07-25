Wednesday's weather: Dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells

Today

Much of the country will be dry today with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

The cloud will be thickest across the west of the country and there is the chance of some showers, especially across parts of Connacht and west Ulster.

A warm and humid day with top temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with southerly winds strengthening along the Atlantic seaboard later in the day.

Tonight

Dry and humid across much of the country overnight with good clear spells in the east.

However, thicker cloud is expected across the west of the country and there is the chance of rain developing along the west coast towards dawn on Thursday.

Minimum temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees, with southerly winds increasing strong to near gale force along the Atlantic seaboard.