Wednesday's weather: Cool, bright and breezy with occasional showers; Highest temperatures 9C to 12C

TODAY

Today will be cool, bright and breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers. Some of the showers will be heavy or of hail.

Highest temperatures of 9C to 12C with fresh, gusty west to northwest winds.

TONIGHT

Early tonight any lingering showers will die out.

There will be clear spells in the east.

It will become cloudy in the west with rain and drizzle developing later in the night and moving over the western half of the country by dawn.

Lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C.