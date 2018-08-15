Wednesday's weather: Cloudy in Munster and much of Leinster, with scattered outbreaks of rain

Today

Cloudy in Munster and much of Leinster today, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, largely dying out later today.

After a dull and misty start, drier conditions will develop across much of the northern half of the country, with bright spells, but further outbreaks of showery rain will develop along west and northwest coasts later this afternoon, extending eastwards this evening and early tonight.

Maximum temperatures 17 to 22 Celsius, coolest in Atlantic coastal areas, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Tonight

Tonight will be cooler and fresher than recent night, with clear spells developing, but scattered showers also, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties, extending further inland later.

Minimum temperatures 9 to 12 Celsius, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.