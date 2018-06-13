Wednesday's weather: A dry start with rain spreading during the day; Highest temperatures 16C to 18C

TODAY

Rain will develop along the west coast this morning and gradually spread to the rest of the country during the day.

It should be rain more persistent by evening.

It will become windy and gusty through the day as south to southwest winds gradually strengthen.

Highest temperatures 16C to 18C degrees.

TONIGHT

It will be wet and windy this evening and early tonight.

The winds will become very strong later in the night as they change direction to westerly with the rain turning more to showers.

Lowest temperatures 8C to 10C degrees.