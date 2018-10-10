Wednesday's weather: Mostly dry, breezy and warm today

Today

Mostly dry and breezy today.

Some low cloud and mist in places at first but sunny spells developing in most places this morning.

Warm by afternoon with temperatures of 17 to 20 or possibly 21 degrees Celsius, in fresh southeast winds, strong and blustery at times on Atlantic coasts.

Tonight

Mostly dry early tonight, but showery rain developing with more persistent and heavy possibly thundery rain in parts of the southwest and west by morning.

Overnight lows of 10 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Status yellow weather warning for Ireland

A spell of wet and very windy, possibly stormy, weather is expected on Thursday night/ Friday morning as a deep depression tracks Northwards to the West of Ireland.

There is the risk of damaging gusts, especially along the West and Northwest coast.

There is the also the risk of coastal flooding due to high tides and surge.

Later Friday and continuing into Saturday there is the potential for some high totals of rainfall and flooding due to another area of low pressure and series of weather fronts, with the East and South particularly at risk.

Warning valid from Thursday 11 October 2018 23:00 to Saturday 13 October 2018 21:00