Wednesday's weather: Very warm this afternoon, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees

Today

Shallow mist and fog patches clearing soon after dawn.

Dry with hazy sunshine today in light easterly breezes.

Very warm or hot during the afternoon, with temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius generally, but refreshing sea breezes will keep temperatures in the low twenties especially near southern and eastern coasts.

Tonight

Close overnight with mist and fog forming in places around dawn.

Lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Status Yellow - High-temperature warning for Ireland

Maximum temperatures are likely to exceed 27 degrees. Warning remains in effect until 8pm on Friday.