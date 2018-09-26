Wednesday's weather: Sunny spells to develop with highs of 20°

Today

Cloudy at first with patchy drizzle becoming confined to Connacht and west Ulster.

Sunny spells will develop over southern counties during the morning and then also in other parts of the country through the afternoon.

Warm for the time of year with temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in southwesterly breezes.

Tonight

Mostly dry and clear tonight but cloud will increase over more northern counties later.

Milder than recent nights with lows of 11 to 13 degrees.