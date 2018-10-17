Wednesday's weather: Sunny spells in all areas, with temperatures falling back tonight

Today

Some scattered showers early this morning.

These will mostly die out and there will be sunny spells in all areas today.

It will be mainly dry in Leinster and east Munster.

There will be some scattered light showers in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with moderate North to Northwest breezes.

Tonight

Apart from a few showers on the west coast, tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells and some patches of mist and fog.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with frost developing in places.