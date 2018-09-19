Wednesday's weather: Storm Ali to bring very windy conditions to all areas

Today

Storm Ali will bring very windy conditions to all areas today with strong to gale force south to southwest winds later veering westerly.

There will be severe or possibly damaging gusts for a time this morning especially in the west and northwest.

Extreme caution is advised in the coastal districts of Clare, Connacht and Donegal this morning.

Squally showery rain will affect many areas at first, with heavy bursts in places.

The rain will clear quickly eastwards, later this morning however, with sunshine and blustery showers following behind for the afternoon.

Turning cooler, with afternoon temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Tonight

Many places will be dry tonight, aside from a scattering of showers affecting western and northern areas, and patchy rain and drizzle along southern coasts.

Southwesterly winds will continue to moderate overnight, becoming light and variable over southern counties.

A chilly night, with lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

Weather warnings

Status Orange - Wind warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry

Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

South to southwest winds veering westerly will increase to mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time.

The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic Coasts at first and will then move quickly eastwards during the morning.

Warning valid until 1pm.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland

Very windy across Ireland from early on Wednesday morning until evening.

South to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest in southern, western and northern coastal areas.

Warning valid until 5pm.