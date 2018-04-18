Wednesday's weather: Some rain at first, with temperatures to reach 18°C

Today

Cloudy and misty at first, with some rain, drizzle and fog in places.

The rain will become largely confined to the southwest and much of the west coasts this afternoon, where it will be heavy.

But it should dry out in most other areas, with some bright or sunny spells developing.

Top temperatures of 13° to 18°C - best in the east and midlands, but blustery at times - with fresh southeasterly winds, increasing strong and gusty on exposed coasts.

Tonight

A few clear spells early tonight, but generally cloudy and misty, with some patches of drizzle and fog in places. Mild with lowest temperatures of 9° to 11°C.