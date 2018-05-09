Wednesday's weather: Rain to spread to all areas, with a mostly dry evening

Today

A dry start to the day for the eastern half of the country, but rain in the west will spread to all areas through the morning.

Rain will be heavy at times and accompanied by strengthening southerly winds.

A clearance will develop in the west in mid afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers extending eastwards later.

Highest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees.

Tonight

This evening and tonight will be mostly dry and clear, but scattered showers will affect western coastal counties and Ulster tonight.

Lowest temperatures 4 to 6 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds.