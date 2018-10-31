Wednesday's weather: Mostly dry at first, but showers to spread across the country throughout the day

Today

Any fog will clear this morning and it will be dry in most areas at first today with some sunshine.

However showers in the west and northwest will slowly track across the country through the course of the day and some rain will develop on southeast coasts in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Winds will be mostly light southerly or variable in direction.

Tonight

Skies will clear early tonight and it will turn cold quickly after sunset.

Lowest temperatures ranging from 4 degrees on west coasts to -1 or -2 further inland with a sharp frost.

Some fog is likely to form as well in light breezes.