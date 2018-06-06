Wednesday's weather: Mainly dry day with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees

Today

Patches of mist and fog early this morning. These will clear.

Today will be warm and mainly dry with sunny spells and light easterly breezes.

This afternoon and evening some heavy or thundery showers will develop in the northwest and in the southwest.

There may be one or two in Connacht also.

Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will be mild and mainly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist and fog developing.

A little drizzle may develop in south Munster.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.