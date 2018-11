Today

Rain across Leinster and east Ulster will be heavy at times this morning and afternoon.

Elsewhere mainly dry at first but showers will gradually develop through the day.

Highs of 7 to 9 degrees with west to northwest winds becoming established.

Tonight

Generally dry and clear for the evening and early night.

Later in the night it will cloud over and outbreaks of showery rain will occur.

Lows of 2 or 3 degrees in southwesterly breezes.