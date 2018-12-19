Wednesday's weather: Dry, but showers becoming widespread in the afternoon

Today

Today will begin dry and sunny in the east with light winds.

However, blustery showers in the west will become more widespread during the morning and will continue in the afternoon.

In the west many of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with a chance of hail or thunder.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong at times near coasts.

Tonight

Showers will continue tonight, though they will become lighter and less frequent with good clear spells in between.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.