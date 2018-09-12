Wednesday's weather: Dry and bright with a few showers; Highest temperatures 14C to 18C

TODAY

There will be a good deal of dry and bright weather across the country today with sunny spells.

A few showers on the way, mainly in the west at first but the drifting further east this afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C degrees in moderate west or southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Showers will affect parts of Connacht and Ulster tonight but it will be mostly dry elsewhere with good clear spells.

Minimum temperatures of 7C to 11C degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.