Wednesday's weather: Cool and blustery, with a mix of sunny spells and showers

Today

Cool and blustery today, with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Many of the showers will be heavy, with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Maximum temperatures 9 to 13 degrees Celsius and feeling colder in the increasingly fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds.

Tonight

Tonight will continue breezy with scattered showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north, with longer clearer intervals developing elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures will range 4 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, strong near coasts.