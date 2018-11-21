Wednesday's weather: Cold and showery day, with heavy rain in eastern areas

Today

Frost mostly in parts of Munster and any mist clearing. Cold and showery today.

Some longer spells of heavy rain in eastern areas at times with some hail or thunder and local spot flooding.

The best of the drier weather will be in west Munster, where a few sunny intervals may develop.

Top temperatures 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, but a little higher in some coastal fringes.

Light to moderate east to southeast winds will be fresh at times on exposed coasts.

Tonight

Cold tonight with further rain or hail showers in places, clear periods also.

Overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius with patchy frost where skies are clear, temperatures holding around 5 or 6 degrees Celsius near southern coasts in a freshening southeast wind.

Status yellow rainfall warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

Further heavy showers or longer spells of rain will lead to rainfall accumulations of 25 to 35mm.

Warning valid until noon.