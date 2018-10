TODAY

Today will be cloudy with patches of drizzle, but overall a good deal of dry weather.

Temperatures will range between 14C and 17C and winds will be light to moderate, west to southwest in direction.

TONIGHT

Tonight will see rain arrive in the northwest and turn heavy by morning. Elsewhere will continue cloudy but largely dry.

Lowest temperatures will range between 11C and 13C and winds will be light to moderate south-westerly.