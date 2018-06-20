Wednesday's weather: A dull, damp start brightening up later

Today

A rather dull, damp and breezy start to the day locally.

Brightening up through the day however with sunny spells developing.

Becoming dry too, apart from the odd shower which will feed into northern areas.

Less humid than recent days with top temperatures of 15 to 18 or 19 degrees Celsius - mildest in the southeast, coolest along northern coasts.

Northwest breezes will be moderate, occasionally fresh in strength.

Tonight

A few showers will persist across Ulster tonight but overall it will remain dry under broken cloud.

Feeling cool with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes.