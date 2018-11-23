Waterford Courthouse evacuated due to suspicious device

Gardaí say a security cordon is in place at Waterford Courthouse in the city after a suspicious device was found.

The courthouse on Catherine Street has also been evacuated.

The device was discovered on the grounds of the building shortly before 10.30am on Friday morning.

Gardaí are at the scene and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been requested to attend.

The City Square shopping centre was also briefly evacuated, but has since re-opened.

IN a ststement, it says: "We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our staff and customers for responding so well to the one hour evacuation period.

"City Square was notified by the Gardaí this morning that they had received a call alleging a serious incident concerning the shopping centre.

"As a result of this notification we took the precaution to evacuate the centre to ensure we could be 100% confident the centre was safe for everyone."