Watches, cash and car seized in Dublin and Wexford operations

Gardaí from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have seized several items during operations in the Dublin and Wexford areas.

Revenue, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection officials were also involved, along with and local Gardaí.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

They conducted a search operation on Thursday morning in the Dublin 1, Dublin 10, Dublin 22 and Co Wexford areas.

The CAB investigation centres on a member of an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the north inner-city Dublin.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

Among items seized by bureau officers were three Rolex watches, one Breitling watch, €2,000 in cash a '142' Audi Q5 car, mobile phones and financial documentation.

While approximately €10,000 has been frozen in an account of a financial institution under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

There were no arrests and investigations are ongoing.