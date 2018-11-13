Watch: Whistleblower

Katie Hannon on her Maurice McCabe documentary.

Ivan Yates speaks with Katie Hannon about her documentary "Whistleblower" which tells the story of Maurice McCabe.

 

Listen to the full podcast: 


