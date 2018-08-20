Watch: Is the Popes letter enough?

Com O'Gorman reacts.

Colm O'Gorman gives his reaction to the Pope's letter issued today, acknowledging the role of the Catholic Church in sexual abuse of children.

 

Listen to the full podcast:


