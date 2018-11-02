Watch: Deanna Troi was a Luddite

"The Romulans are using an artificial quantum singularity!"

Marina Sirtis, aka Star Trek: The Next Generation's Deanna Troi chats to Sean Moncrieff about her hatred of technology.

 

Listen to the full interview:

 

 


3 Related articles
Star Trek Meets Sport

Star Trek Meets Sport

'Star Trek' to receive Emmy Award for contribution to society and media

'Star Trek' to receive Emmy Award for contribution to society and media

Trekflix: Netflix unveils its most popular sci-fi episodes

Trekflix: Netflix unveils its most popular sci-fi episodes