Watch: Up Against the Establishment

Does an independent candidate face challenges?

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher speaks to Ivan Yates about taking on the establishment.


4 Related articles
No killer blows landed in last full Presidential debate

No killer blows landed in last full Presidential debate

Joan Freeman says she'd consider running for President again if unsuccessful this time

Joan Freeman says she'd consider running for President again if unsuccessful this time

Ní Riada questions Higgins' use of public money

Ní Riada questions Higgins' use of public money

Over 730,000 people tuned in to first full TV Presidential debate

Over 730,000 people tuned in to first full TV Presidential debate