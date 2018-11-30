Late Late Toy Show kicks Christmas into gear with spectacular opener

Host Ryan Tubridy is taking charge of Ireland’s traditional Christmas curtain raiser for the tenth time as the Late Late Toy Show gets underway.

Over one million people are expected to tune in this evening.

Around 200 young people are taking part in the show – with the opening sequence a spectacular take on ‘The Greatest Showman.’

Performers from all over the country are taking part – and audiences may yet be treated to a few famous guest appearances.

Tonight’s opening number was performed by students from the Spotlight Stage School which is made up of children from Carlow, Navan and Dublin.

Speaking ahead of the performance, their teachers Eimhín Cradock said the children are a little nervous – but rearing to go.

“They are telling me they are fine but there a lot of colds and sniffles and sicknesses going on so that usually tells me there is some sort of underlying nerves,” he said.

“I’d say they are nervous but they are not letting me know about it anyway.”

One of the performers, 14-year-old Dubliner Kate Byrne, said she loves the show because it is “the first sign of Christmas.”

“It is when all the Christmas decorations come out; it is when all the santa hats come out and it just feels really Christmassy and amazing.”

Host Ryan Tubridy said he can’t wait for the show to get underway.

“I really always did want to present the Late Late Toy Show. Not the Late Late Show – that was just a bonus, I wanted to get to the Toy Show.

“I just had an absolute affiliation with it. I just loved the idea of toys and kids and goof for a night.

“We did the first one and that went OK and every year it has just got bigger and may be better.

“It has certainly got more bonkers.”

The Toy Show is underway on RTÉ One television.